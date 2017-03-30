Overview of Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD

Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.



Dr. Sullivan works at Thoracic & Surgical Specialists Of Cumberland Valley in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.