Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Hagerstown, MD
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD

Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.

Dr. Sullivan works at Thoracic & Surgical Specialists Of Cumberland Valley in Hagerstown, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Thoracic and Surgical Specialists of Cumberland Valley,LLC
    11236 Robinwood Dr Ste 203, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 665-4760

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Meritus Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Cancer
Empyema
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lung Cancer
Empyema

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Excision of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 30, 2017
    Dr Sullivan is excellent. Under his care I underwent a mediastinoscopy, a lung needle biopsy, and a lobectomy to remove a non small cell carcinoma. Throughout he was professional, thorough, and engendered confidence. I recommend him highly.
    Berkeley Springs, WV — Mar 30, 2017
    About Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 40 years of experience
    • English, German and Spanish
    • 1497722615
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Illinois Hospitals and Clinics|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
    • University Ill Hospital and Clins|W Penn Hospital
    • Georgetown University
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sullivan works at Thoracic & Surgical Specialists Of Cumberland Valley in Hagerstown, MD. View the full address on Dr. Sullivan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

