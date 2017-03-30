Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD
Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hagerstown, MD. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Meritus Medical Center.
Dr. Sullivan works at
Dr. Sullivan's Office Locations
Thoracic and Surgical Specialists of Cumberland Valley,LLC11236 Robinwood Dr Ste 203, Hagerstown, MD 21742 Directions (301) 665-4760
Hospital Affiliations
- Meritus Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sullivan is excellent. Under his care I underwent a mediastinoscopy, a lung needle biopsy, and a lobectomy to remove a non small cell carcinoma. Throughout he was professional, thorough, and engendered confidence. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Mark Sullivan, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Illinois Hospitals and Clinics|University of Minnesota / Twin Cities Campus
- University Ill Hospital and Clins|W Penn Hospital
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Dr. Sullivan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sullivan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sullivan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sullivan speaks German and Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sullivan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sullivan.
