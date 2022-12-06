Dr. Mark Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
Dr. Mark Sultan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Sultan works at
Dr. Sultan's Office Locations
-
1
Dr. Mark Sultan1100 Park Ave # 1B, New York, NY 10128 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sultan?
Dr. Sultan is a true gentleman. He is professional, kind and caring. He is an artist. I am so happy with my results. I healed quickly from breast surgery and I am feeling great. He made sure at every point that I felt comfortable with the procedure and explained everything in a way I could understand. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Mark Sultan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1043351497
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai West
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sultan works at
Dr. Sultan has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Abdominoplasty and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.