Dr. Mark Sultan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (37)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Sultan, MD

Dr. Mark Sultan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West.

Dr. Sultan works at Dr. Mark Sultan in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction, Abdominoplasty and Breast Lift Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sultan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Mark Sultan
    1100 Park Ave # 1B, New York, NY 10128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery

Breast Reconstruction
Abdominoplasty
Breast Lift Surgery
Breast Ptosis
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Blepharoplasty
Breast Augmentation
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Reduction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Eyelid Surgery
Facelift
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Birthmark
Chemical Peel
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dermabrasion
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Facial Reconstruction
Gynecomastia Repair
Localized Fat Deposits
Mandibular Hypoplasia
Maxillary Hypoplasia
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Nipple Reconstruction
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty)
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis
Rhinoseptoplasty
Skin Cancer
Skin Grafts
Wound Repair

Ratings & Reviews

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(29)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Dec 06, 2022
Dr. Sultan is a true gentleman. He is professional, kind and caring. He is an artist. I am so happy with my results. I healed quickly from breast surgery and I am feeling great. He made sure at every point that I felt comfortable with the procedure and explained everything in a way I could understand. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. Mark Sultan, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1043351497
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
  • Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations

  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel
  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • Mount Sinai Morningside
  • Mount Sinai West

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Sultan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sultan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Sultan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Sultan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Sultan has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, Abdominoplasty and Breast Lift Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sultan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sultan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sultan.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sultan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sultan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

