Dr. Mark Sumida, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Sumida, MD
Dr. Mark Sumida, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Hixson, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sumida's Office Locations
- 1 1724 Hamill Rd, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 877-4705
- 2 2051B Hamill Rd Ste 107, Hixson, TN 37343 Directions (423) 698-6061
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Would absolutely recommend Dr. Sumida to anyone! He truly cared about healing my wife from her pain when other doctors were quick to dismiss her. His office is clean and new, and staff was friendly as well.
About Dr. Mark Sumida, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke Univ
- Erlanger Med Center
- UNIV OF KY COLL OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sumida has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sumida has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Sumida. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sumida.
