Overview of Dr. Mark Suprock, MD

Dr. Mark Suprock, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Huntersville, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Lake Norman Regional Medical Center, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Suprock works at OrthoCarolina Huntersville in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.