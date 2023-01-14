Dr. Mark Suski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Suski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Suski, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Suski, MD
Dr. Mark Suski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Suski works at
Dr. Suski's Office Locations
1
Mark Suski M.d, Facs227 W Janss Rd Ste 320, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Directions (805) 254-3808Monday9:00am - 12:00pmTuesday1:00pm - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday9:00am - 12:00pmFriday9:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Screen Actors Guild
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Suski and Alex have been amazing to work with. I went for my first visit scared worried about some medical issues and they did everything to reassure me. Dr Suski has one of the best bed side manners I've ever experienced with a Dr. He explained step by step with my procedure and even when I was worried they were cancerous he kept reassuring me. I would highly recommend him. And Alex was amazing and getting my procedure scheduled she went above and beyond. I can't say enough nice things about the two of them.
About Dr. Mark Suski, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1093886731
Education & Certifications
- Institute of Aesthetic Surgery and Medicine
- New York and Presbyterian Hospital
- University Of California
- Georgetown University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Suski has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Suski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Suski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Suski has seen patients for Bedsores, Skin Grafts and Burn Injuries, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Suski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
177 patients have reviewed Dr. Suski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Suski.
