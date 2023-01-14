See All Plastic Surgeons in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Mark Suski, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5.0 (177)
Map Pin Small Thousand Oaks, CA
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Mark Suski, MD

Dr. Mark Suski, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Georgetown University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Suski works at University Bariatrics in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Skin Grafts and Burn Injuries along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Suski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Suski M.d, Facs
    227 W Janss Rd Ste 320, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 254-3808
    Monday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Tuesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries
Bedsores
Skin Grafts
Burn Injuries

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bedsores
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cyst
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Motion Picture Industry Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Screen Actors Guild

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 177 ratings
    Patient Ratings (177)
    5 Star
    (175)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 14, 2023
    Dr Suski and Alex have been amazing to work with. I went for my first visit scared worried about some medical issues and they did everything to reassure me. Dr Suski has one of the best bed side manners I've ever experienced with a Dr. He explained step by step with my procedure and even when I was worried they were cancerous he kept reassuring me. I would highly recommend him. And Alex was amazing and getting my procedure scheduled she went above and beyond. I can't say enough nice things about the two of them.
    Kellyo525 — Jan 14, 2023
    About Dr. Mark Suski, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1093886731
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Institute of Aesthetic Surgery and Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    New York and Presbyterian Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    University Of California
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
