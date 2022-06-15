Dr. Sutton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Sutton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Sutton, MD
Dr. Mark Sutton, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sutton works at
Dr. Sutton's Office Locations
1
Houston Metro Urology6560 Fannin St Ste 1440, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9700
2
Prostate Cancer Treatment/Imaging Center4223 Richmond Ave, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 351-0630
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- HAP Insurance
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
My husband was diagnosed with prostate cancer. After our initial "FREAK" out stage, and visiting the surgeon and radiologist that the urologist wanted us to listen to.....James said NO! Research led us to look into a non-invasive procedure called High Intensity Focused Ultrasound -HiFu, and ultimately Dr. Mark Sutton. We looked no further. James said he was 'real', accessible, concise, and personable.
About Dr. Mark Sutton, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, German
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Carroll College, Helena, MT
