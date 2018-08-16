See All Otolaryngologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mark Swanson, MD

Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Swanson, MD

Dr. Mark Swanson, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Keck Hospital of USC and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Tonsillitis and Oral Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Swanson's Office Locations

  1. 1
    1540 Alcazar St Ste 204M, Los Angeles, CA 90089 (323) 442-4830
  2. 2
    Keck Medical Center of USC
    1450 San Pablo St # 5100, Los Angeles, CA 90033 (323) 442-5790
  3. 3
    LAC/USC Medical Ctr Otolryglgy
    1200 N State St Ste 4136, Los Angeles, CA 90089 (323) 226-7315

  Keck Hospital of USC
  Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dysphagia
Tonsillitis
Oral Cancer
Dysphagia
Tonsillitis
Oral Cancer

    Aug 16, 2018
    Dr Swanson is very caring, explains everything to your knowledge and ability to understand, he is compassionate and reassuring. Gentle and knowledgeable in his approach. Dr Swanson is a diamond in his field! Kick medical center was excellent too!
    Delvecchio in Valencia, CA — Aug 16, 2018
    About Dr. Mark Swanson, MD

    Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    English
    1821349440
    Education & Certifications

    University of Miami / School of Medicine
    University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
    Ohio State University / College of Medicine
    Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
