Dr. Mark Swofford, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Swofford, DO is an Urology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.
Dr. Swofford works at
Dr. Swofford's Office Locations
Pikeville Medical Center911 Bypass Rd, Pikeville, KY 41501 Directions (606) 218-6402
Hospital Affiliations
- Pikeville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About
- Urology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1245238484
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Swofford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Swofford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Swofford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Swofford works at
Dr. Swofford has seen patients for Polyuria, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Swofford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Swofford. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swofford.
