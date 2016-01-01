Overview of Dr. Mark Swofford, DO

Dr. Mark Swofford, DO is an Urology Specialist in Pikeville, KY. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical Center.



Dr. Swofford works at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.