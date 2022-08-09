Dr. Mark Sylvester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sylvester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Sylvester, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Sylvester, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Alternative Psychiatry8788 State Road 70 E Ste 101, Bradenton, FL 34202 Directions (941) 205-7150Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Florida Blue
- UnitedHealthCare
I don’t get the negative reviews. ??? My experience has been great with dr Sylvester. Went there because he helped my sister-in-law with her issues and she raved about him. He’s helped me to. Listens. gets me to chuckle at his silly comments. Got me off all the awful meds that were making me feel like a bedridden zombie. Playing piano again. He’s a hoot and knows what he’s doing. Gotta trust and praise God.
- Psychiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- University of Florida
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- Psychiatry
