Dr. Mark Syms, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Syms, MD
Dr. Mark Syms, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Syms' Office Locations
Arizona Ear Center PC2627 N 3rd St Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85004 Directions (602) 307-9919
The Jon R. Hillegas Surgery Center13640 N Plaza del Rio Blvd Ste 135, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (623) 234-4766
- 3 14418 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (602) 307-9919
Honorhealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center250 E Dunlap Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 441-3845
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My initial visit with Dr. Syms was extremely informative and his demeanor was very professional. Being diagnosed with Meniere's is truly a life-changing event and I found Dr. Syms answered my questions, explaining what lies ahead. Honestly, my preference is a "no-nonsense" doctor that understands this disease and advises the patient plainly. His staff (PHX only - haven't been to Peoria office) are great and always helpful and caring.
About Dr. Mark Syms, MD
- Neurotology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255310462
Education & Certifications
- House Ear Clinic Inc
- Tripler Regional Med Center Honolulu Hi
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Neurotology, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Syms has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Syms accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Syms has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Syms has seen patients for Deafness, Conductive Hearing Loss and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Syms on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Syms speaks Spanish.
77 patients have reviewed Dr. Syms. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Syms.
