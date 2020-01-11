Dr. Mark Szewczyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szewczyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Szewczyk, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Szewczyk, MD
Dr. Mark Szewczyk, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lakeland, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital, HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese and Memorial Hospital Belleville.
Dr. Szewczyk's Office Locations
Lakeland Regional Health Grasslands Campus3030 Harden Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33803 Directions (863) 284-5000
Hospital Affiliations
- HSHS St. Elizabeth's Hospital
- HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital Breese
- Memorial Hospital Belleville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
The clinic was very efficient. The staff were pleasant and the doctor took his time with good explanations.
About Dr. Mark Szewczyk, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1811002066
Education & Certifications
- University Ks Med Center
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
