Dr. Mark Takemura, MD
Dr. Mark Takemura, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Associates of the South Bay A Profess Medical Corp.20911 Earl St Ste 280, Torrance, CA 90503 Directions (310) 214-7236
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very comfortable office visit to schedule a procedure
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Takemura has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Takemura has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastritis and Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Takemura on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Takemura. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Takemura.
