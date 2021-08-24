Dr. Mark Tanchel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanchel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tanchel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Tanchel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with New England Med Center Hosps|University Ca Sf School Of Med
Dr. Tanchel works at
Locations
Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates P.A.52 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 488-3003
Endoscopy Center of Hackensack LLC170 Prospect Ave Ste 10, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 498-0030
Endoscopy Center of Bergen County80 Eisenhower Dr, Paramus, NJ 07652 Directions (201) 336-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Devon Health
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I am so happy with the care I receive when I am treated by Dr. Tanchel. Since I am a nurse I am always asked for a GI physician and everyone is pleased with my recommendation.
About Dr. Mark Tanchel, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- New England Med Center Hosps|University Ca Sf School Of Med
