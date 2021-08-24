Overview

Dr. Mark Tanchel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with New England Med Center Hosps|University Ca Sf School Of Med



Dr. Tanchel works at Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates, P.A. in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.