Dr. Mark Tanchel, MD

Gastroenterology
4.3 (11)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Mark Tanchel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They completed their residency with New England Med Center Hosps|University Ca Sf School Of Med

Dr. Tanchel works at Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates, P.A. in Hackensack, NJ with other offices in Paramus, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Hackensack Digestive Disease Associates P.A.
    52 1st St, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 488-3003
  2. 2
    Endoscopy Center of Hackensack LLC
    170 Prospect Ave Ste 10, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 498-0030
  3. 3
    Endoscopy Center of Bergen County
    80 Eisenhower Dr, Paramus, NJ 07652 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 336-1100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Anemia
Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2021
    I am so happy with the care I receive when I am treated by Dr. Tanchel. Since I am a nurse I am always asked for a GI physician and everyone is pleased with my recommendation.
    Patricia Pizarro, DNP, RN-BC — Aug 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Mark Tanchel, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598762676
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New England Med Center Hosps|University Ca Sf School Of Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Tanchel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanchel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tanchel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tanchel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tanchel has seen patients for Anemia, Hernia and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanchel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanchel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanchel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanchel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanchel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

