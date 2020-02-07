Dr. Mark Tanker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tanker, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Tanker, DO
Dr. Mark Tanker, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jeanes Hospital.
Dr. Tanker works at
Dr. Tanker's Office Locations
-
1
Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave700 Cottman Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions (215) 742-9900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tanker?
Excellent - I have been a patient of Dr. Tanker for the past 10 years and I had a good experience. The staff is very caring as well. They make you feel very comfortable. Dr. Tanker explains everything and the anesthesiologist was the best.
About Dr. Mark Tanker, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1831137538
Education & Certifications
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
- Jeanes Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tanker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanker works at
Dr. Tanker has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.