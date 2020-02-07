See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Mark Tanker, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Mark Tanker, DO

Gastroenterology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Brought to you by

Overview of Dr. Mark Tanker, DO

Dr. Mark Tanker, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jeanes Hospital.

Dr. Tanker works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tanker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave
    700 Cottman Ave Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 742-9900

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Duodenal Ulcer
Diarrhea
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Duodenal Ulcer
Diarrhea
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 12 ratings
Patient Ratings (12)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Tanker?

Feb 07, 2020
Excellent - I have been a patient of Dr. Tanker for the past 10 years and I had a good experience. The staff is very caring as well. They make you feel very comfortable. Dr. Tanker explains everything and the anesthesiologist was the best.
Bobbi Toner — Feb 07, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Mark Tanker, DO
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Tanker, DO?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tanker to family and friends

Dr. Tanker's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Tanker

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Tanker, DO.

About Dr. Mark Tanker, DO

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1831137538
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
Fellowship
Residency
  • Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
  • Jeanes Hospital

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Mark Tanker, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tanker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tanker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Tanker works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Tanker’s profile.

Dr. Tanker has seen patients for Duodenal Ulcer, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

12 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanker.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tanker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tanker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.