Overview of Dr. Mark Tanker, DO

Dr. Mark Tanker, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Jeanes Hospital.



Dr. Tanker works at Einstein Gastroenterology at Cottman Ave in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Duodenal Ulcer, Diarrhea and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

