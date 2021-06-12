Dr. Mark Tantorski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tantorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tantorski, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Tantorski, DO
Dr. Mark Tantorski, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennett Square, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.
Dr. Tantorski works at
Dr. Tantorski's Office Locations
-
1
Kennett Square400 McFarlan Rd Ste 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348 Directions (610) 692-6280
-
2
Premier Orthopaedics455 Woodview Rd Ste 100, West Grove, PA 19390 Directions (610) 692-6280
-
3
Premier Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine, West Chester PA915 Old Fern Hill Rd, West Chester, PA 19380 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chester County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.
How was your appointment with Dr. Tantorski?
Dr Tantorski performed ALIF back surgery on me. From the start, he explained everything very clearly to me and always was there to answer questions for me, as long as it took. The surgery was done very efficiently and he was very compassionate afterwards and made himself available for anything I needed. Of course pain occurred after surgery as expected but he made sure to do everything he could to help. Truly a wonderful doctor, highly recommend.
About Dr. Mark Tantorski, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1528213410
Education & Certifications
- Spinal Sugery At New England Baptist Hospital
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Quinnipiac University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tantorski has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tantorski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tantorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tantorski works at
Dr. Tantorski has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Low Back Pain and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tantorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Tantorski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tantorski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tantorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tantorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.