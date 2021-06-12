Overview of Dr. Mark Tantorski, DO

Dr. Mark Tantorski, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kennett Square, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from New England College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital.



Dr. Tantorski works at Premier Orthopaedics in Kennett Square, PA with other offices in West Grove, PA and West Chester, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Low Back Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.