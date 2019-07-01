Overview of Dr. Mark Taylor, MD

Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Okatie, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Memorial Health University Medical Center.



Dr. Taylor works at Summit Cancer Care PC in Okatie, SC with other offices in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.