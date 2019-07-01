Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Taylor, MD
Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Okatie, SC. They specialize in Hematology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Coastal Carolina Hospital, Hilton Head Regional Medical Center and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor's Office Locations
-
1
Summit Cancer Care PC8 Okatie Center Blvd S Ste 5-201, Okatie, SC 29909 Directions (843) 705-4848
-
2
Summit Cancer Care Business Office5400 Sutlive St, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-6187Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Savannah Rehabilitation Hospital4700 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (770) 787-4700Monday7:00am - 3:30pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:00am - 3:30pmThursday7:00am - 3:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pm
-
4
Candler Medical Oncology Practice LLC225 Candler Dr Ste 300, Savannah, GA 31405 Directions (912) 354-6187
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- Coastal Carolina Hospital
- Hilton Head Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Taylor?
Very good
About Dr. Mark Taylor, MD
- Hematology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326052085
Education & Certifications
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Hematology and Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor works at
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Secondary Malignancies and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.