Dr. Mark Taylor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Taylor, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hamden, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Med and is affiliated with Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford, St. Vincent's Medical Center, Yale New Haven Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus.
Locations
PACT Gastro Center2200 Whitney Ave Ste 360, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 488-7228
PACT Gastro Center40 Commerce Park, Milford, CT 06460 Directions (203) 281-4463
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgepport Hospital Milford Campus - Milford
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital, Saint Raphael Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Mark Taylor, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1790766525
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center|Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Gastroenterology and Hepatology Fellowship
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Tufts University|Tufts University School Of Med
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Taylor accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.