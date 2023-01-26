Dr. Mark Tenholder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenholder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tenholder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Tenholder, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Destin, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast, HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital and HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital.
Dr. Tenholder works at
Locations
Destin36474C Emerald Coast Pkwy Ste 3101, Destin, FL 32541 Directions (850) 863-2153Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Orthopaedic Associates PA554 Twin Cities Blvd Ste D, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 678-2249Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
William R Marshall MD PA1034 Mar Walt Dr Unit 100, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 863-7693Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
- HCA Florida Twin Cities Hospital
I went to Dr. Tenholder for a second opinion. He was professional, thorough and kind as well as was the rest of the staff. I was able to get an appointment in a timely manner. I had my surgery and am on the mend. I appreciated the daily follow ups through the patient portal. I highly recommend Dr. Tenholder!
About Dr. Mark Tenholder, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1407850878
Education & Certifications
- Insall Scott Kelly Institute
- Department Of Orthopaedic Surgery, Carolinas Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- University of Florida
- Orthopedic Surgery
