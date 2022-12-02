Dr. Mark Tenny, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tenny is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tenny, DPM
Dr. Mark Tenny, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM.
Dr. Tenny's Office Locations
Sandia Foot and Ankle8224 Louisiana Blvd NE Ste C, Albuquerque, NM 87113 Directions (505) 717-1879Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Women's Hospital
- Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Presbyterian Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
E very time I try and call it’s a fax.
- Podiatric Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1982010500
