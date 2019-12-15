Overview

Dr. Mark Testa, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sewell, NJ. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from New York College Of Osteopathic Medicine, New York Institute Of Technology and is affiliated with Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.



Dr. Testa works at Heart Service in Sewell, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.