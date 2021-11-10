Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Testaiuti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD
Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.
Dr. Testaiuti's Office Locations
Coastal Spine, PC4000 CHURCH RD, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Directions
Coastal Spine, PC102 Heritage Valley Dr Ste 6, Sewell, NJ 08080 Directions
Coastal Spine, PC1868 Hooper Ave Ste 1, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions
Coastal Spine, PC408 Chris Gaul Dr Ste 250, Galloway, NJ 08205 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Hands down the absolute best! I was hurt at work. Suffered terribly for 5 years. Many docs but none could figure out the problem. On my 1st visit to Dr. Testaiuti he figured it out, performed surgery. I feel great now! Excellent surgeon! Minimal pain! I would very highly recommend him to anyone!!!
About Dr. Mark Testaiuti, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1316919517
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Hahnemann University
- Neurosurgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
