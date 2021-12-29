See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Fairfax, VA
Dr. Mark Theiss, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (29)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Theiss, MD

Dr. Mark Theiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Theiss works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA and Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Theiss' Office Locations

    Inova Medical Group Orthopedics - Fairfax
    8501 Arlington Blvd Ste 200, Fairfax, VA 22031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-6464
    Inova Neurology - Gainesville
    7051 Heathcote Village Way Ste 230, Gainesville, VA 20155 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 970-6464
    Inova Medical Group - Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports
    3299 Woodburn Rd Ste 370, Annandale, VA 22003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 205-2626

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Inova Alexandria Hospital
  • Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
  • Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Capital
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 29, 2021
    I have seen Dr. Theiss several times over the years. He’s very bright, very knowledgable about his profession, and has a warm, relaxed, yet focused manner. Couldn’t ask for a better doctor!
    — Dec 29, 2021
    About Dr. Mark Theiss, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 48 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1669534350
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Internship
    • Saint Barnabas Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of California, Berkeley
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Theiss, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Theiss is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Theiss has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Theiss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Theiss has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Theiss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. Theiss. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Theiss.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Theiss, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Theiss appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

