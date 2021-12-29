Overview of Dr. Mark Theiss, MD

Dr. Mark Theiss, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital and Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Theiss works at Inova Medical Group - Sports Medicine in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Gainesville, VA and Annandale, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.