Dr. Mark Tindall, MD
Dr. Mark Tindall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.
Tindall Mark MD Office108 N D St, Porterville, CA 93257 Directions (559) 781-7432
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra View Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 48 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Tindall has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Dislocation and Knee Dislocation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tindall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
