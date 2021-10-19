Overview of Dr. Mark Tindall, MD

Dr. Mark Tindall, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Porterville, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sierra View Medical Center.



Dr. Tindall works at Tindall Mark MD Office in Porterville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Shoulder Dislocation and Knee Dislocation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.