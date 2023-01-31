Dr. Mark Toma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Toma, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Toma, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Canton, MI. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Beaumont Hospital, Wayne.
Oakwood Health Care7330 N Canton Center Rd Ste 109, Canton, MI 48187 Directions (734) 386-8000
Southeast Michigan Ear, Nose, and Throat2454 Monroe St Ste A, Dearborn, MI 48124 Directions (313) 562-4100Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn
- Beaumont Hospital, Wayne
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Dr. Mark Toma is such an amazing doctor. I went to 3 different ENTs before I met with Dr. Toma. I did not feel as comfortable and listened to as I did with him. He immediately addressed all my concerns and ordered a CT scan so that I can actually visualize what was going on. He walked me through everything regarding the procedure and calmed all my nerves the day of surgery. I had one million questions and he gladly answered them all. He is super kind and explains everything step by step so that you're in the loop. My results were out of this world. I did not experience ANY pain whatsoever after the surgery which is all thanks to his amazing work. I never took any painkillers at all and I could start seeing and feeling results as soon as I got my cast removed. The way I could breath after was mind-blowing. No one could even tell that I had surgery one week after. I'm only two weeks post-op and I'm literally so happy. I highly recommend this procedure and especially with Dr. Mark Toma.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1598083024
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Toma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toma has seen patients for Rhinoseptoplasty, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Toma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.