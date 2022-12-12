See All Neurologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Mark Tramo, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Mark Tramo, MD

Neurology
4.2 (53)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Tramo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Tramo works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    UCLA Health Westwood Neurology
    300 Ucla Medical Plz, Los Angeles, CA 90095 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 794-1195
  2. 2
    Downtown LA Office
    1414 S Grand Ave Ste 440, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 977-1099
  3. 3
    Thousand Oaks Office
    2220 Lynn Rd Ste 300, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 495-6702

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Difficulty With Walking
Vertigo
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Difficulty With Walking
Vertigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stiff-Man Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Tramo?

    Dec 12, 2022
    After working full-time as a California Registered Nurse for 44 years, I have observed the work of many excellent doctors. Dr. Tramo is at the top of this list. I feel very grateful to have had Dr. Mark Tramo, MD Ph.D. as my neurologist for the past 7 years. He is exceptionally bright and can evaluate all aspects of my medical needs, and he shares his findings with my other specialists. When I have an appointment with him, I have his full attention. He asks questions, listens intently, notes my answers, and spends the time necessary to address my needs. I believe his guidance is one of the reasons that at 93 years old, I can still care for myself, think straight, and still drive. He has earned my 5-Star rating.
    Vera Barton — Dec 12, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Mark Tramo, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Mark Tramo, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Tramo to family and friends

    Dr. Tramo's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Tramo

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Mark Tramo, MD.

    About Dr. Mark Tramo, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447232731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Meml Hospital and Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Los Angeles Co Usc School Med Mc
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Tramo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tramo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tramo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tramo has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tramo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Tramo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tramo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tramo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tramo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Mark Tramo, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.