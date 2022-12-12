Overview

Dr. Mark Tramo, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Joan Sanford I Weill Medical College Of Cornell University and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Tramo works at UCLA Health Westwood Neurology in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Difficulty With Walking and Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.