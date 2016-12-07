See All General Surgeons in Norwich, CT
Dr. Mark Tramontozzi, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Tramontozzi, MD

Dr. Mark Tramontozzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Backus Hospital.

Dr. Tramontozzi works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Norwich, CT with other offices in Willimantic, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tramontozzi's Office Locations

    Surgical Associates of Norwich LLC
    330 Washington St Ste 520, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 889-3841
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    112 Mansfield Ave, Willimantic, CT 06226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 456-9116
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    111 Salem Tpke # Route, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 892-6906
    Backus Outpatient Care Center
    111 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 892-6906
    Backus Outpatient Care Center
    111 Salem Rural Route Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 886-0023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Windham Hospital
  • Backus Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Varicose Veins
Second-Degree Burns
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Varicose Veins
Second-Degree Burns

Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Ann in Norwich, CT — Dec 07, 2016
    About Dr. Mark Tramontozzi, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1699711028
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgetown University
    Medical Education
    • GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Tramontozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tramontozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tramontozzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tramontozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Tramontozzi has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tramontozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tramontozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tramontozzi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tramontozzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tramontozzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

