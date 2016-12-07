Dr. Mark Tramontozzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tramontozzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tramontozzi, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Norwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Windham Hospital and Backus Hospital.
Surgical Associates of Norwich LLC330 Washington St Ste 520, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 889-3841
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group112 Mansfield Ave, Willimantic, CT 06226 Directions (860) 456-9116
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group111 Salem Tpke # Route, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 892-6906
Backus Outpatient Care Center111 Salem Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 892-6906
Backus Outpatient Care Center111 Salem Rural Route Tpke, Norwich, CT 06360 Directions (860) 886-0023
- Windham Hospital
- Backus Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Excellent surgeon with great bedside manner. Explains everything you will understand exactly what's going on. I highly recommend him.
- General Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Georgetown University
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
Dr. Tramontozzi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tramontozzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tramontozzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tramontozzi has seen patients for Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tramontozzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tramontozzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tramontozzi.
