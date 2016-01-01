Overview of Dr. Mark Tratenberg, DO

Dr. Mark Tratenberg, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Morristown, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Tratenberg works at Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ with other offices in Rockaway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Arthritis and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.