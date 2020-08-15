Overview of Dr. Mark Tretiak, MD

Dr. Mark Tretiak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stafford Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

