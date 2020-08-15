Dr. Mark Tretiak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tretiak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tretiak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Tretiak, MD
Dr. Mark Tretiak, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Mc Lean, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Reston Hospital Center, Stafford Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tretiak's Office Locations
- 1 8008 Westpark Dr, Mc Lean, VA 22102 Directions (703) 287-4550
Hospital Affiliations
- Reston Hospital Center
- Stafford Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Tretiak since I am transferred from pediatric care to adult medicine. His doctor patient relationship with my mother dates back more than 20 years. Over the course I have lost count of how many times I have gloated to my friends about the consistent, attentive and personalized care I have received from Dr. Tretiak and his team of nurses. At any given time I could have a minor health concern or medical question I know that I can use my Kp portal to reach out to his office and 100% of the time it is replied to in a timely manner. He has seen me through my first pregnancy along with the flawless installation of my IUD after and the removal to prepare for baby number two (who should be arriving in about 9 weeks!) His medical advice is trusted and through any concern is informative with a comforting office demeanor. My mom and I are so grateful to have remained in his care over the years!
About Dr. Mark Tretiak, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of Hawaii
- University of Hawaii At Manoa / John A. Burns School of Medicine
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- University of California At Berkeley
