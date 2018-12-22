Overview

Dr. Mark Treuth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.



Dr. Treuth works at Delmarva Heart LLC in Salisbury, MD with other offices in Berlin, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.