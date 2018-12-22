Dr. Mark Treuth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Treuth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Treuth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Mark Treuth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Treuth works at
Locations
-
1
Tidalhealth Cardiology- Salisbury South106 Milford St Ste 605, Salisbury, MD 21804 Directions (410) 334-2227
-
2
Tidalhealth Peninsula100 E Carroll St, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 334-2227MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
3
Tidalhealth Specialty Care LLC314 Franklin Ave Ste 301, Berlin, MD 21811 Directions (410) 629-0888
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Treuth?
He is one Great Doctor he has a great bedside manner & thinks out of the box The only problem I see is that he is over whelmed with too many patients and it’s very hard to make an appointment with him, his PA is ok but it’s not like seeing the Doctor
About Dr. Mark Treuth, MD
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1598757619
Education & Certifications
- Baylor/Meth Hosp
- U Ala
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Treuth accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Treuth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Treuth works at
Dr. Treuth has seen patients for Hypertension, Heart Disease and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Treuth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Treuth. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Treuth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Treuth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Treuth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.