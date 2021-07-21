See All Podiatrists in Glendale, CA
Dr. Mark Trezia, MD

Podiatry
5.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Glendale, CA
Call for new patient details

Overview of Dr. Mark Trezia, MD

Dr. Mark Trezia, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE.

Dr. Trezia works at Western Podmed Clinic Inc in Glendale, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trezia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Glendale Pain Medicine Associates Inc
    1500 S Central Ave Ste 101, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 243-0400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Lpr Podiatry Inc.
    311 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 438-1987

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Achilles Tendinitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Ankle Sprains and Strains

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Trezia, MD

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891149613
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Trezia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trezia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trezia works at Western Podmed Clinic Inc in Glendale, CA. View the full address on Dr. Trezia’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trezia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trezia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trezia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trezia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

