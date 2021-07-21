Dr. Trezia has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mark Trezia, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Trezia, MD
Dr. Mark Trezia, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Glendale, CA. They graduated from SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE.
Glendale Pain Medicine Associates Inc1500 S Central Ave Ste 101, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 243-0400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
Lpr Podiatry Inc.311 N Verdugo Rd, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 438-1987
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
I hit my foot few days ago and was having a lot of pain which would not go away. I was referred to see Dr. Trezia, and I'm so glad I went. I ended up having a small fracture and after several week Dr. Trezia got me back to my normal routine and exercising. He is one of the best doctors I have been to, and I would highly recommended him without any hesitation. He truly cares. Thanks Dr. Trezia
- SAMUEL MERRITT COLLEGE
Dr. Trezia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trezia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trezia works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Trezia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trezia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trezia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trezia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.