Dr. Mark Triffon, MD is an Orthopedic Sports Medicine Surgery Specialist in Upper Arlington, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Sports Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health.
Orthopedic ONE Upper Arlington4605 Sawmill Rd, Upper Arlington, OH 43220 Directions (614) 827-8700Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr Triffon is the best Dr And explains in details About your injuries and what to expect and gives you options of treatment that are best for your specific injury. I couldn’t be happier and felt more safe then being in his care. I feel blessed and grateful to have him as my doctor I would recommend them to anybody that needs any help in that field. He is a first class doctor
- Orthopedic Sports Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1790795961
Education & Certifications
- Minneapolis Sports Medicine Center
- Children's Medical Center of Dayton
- Mary Imogene Bassett Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Miami University
