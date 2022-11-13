Dr. Mark Trimble, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trimble is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Trimble, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Trimble, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.
St John Medical Center Inc1923 S Utica Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 748-7650
St. John Sapulpa1004 E Bryan Ave, Sapulpa, OK 74066 Directions (918) 748-7650
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Ascension St. John Owasso
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr. Trimble has been my cardiologist for several years. Excellent Physician for cardiac problems! Thumbs up for Dr. Mark Trimble!
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1144405143
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Trimble accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Trimble has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Trimble has seen patients for Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Trimble on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Trimble. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trimble.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trimble, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trimble appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.