Overview

Dr. Mark Trimble, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center and Ascension St. John Owasso.



Dr. Trimble works at OU Physicians Pediatric Clinic in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Sapulpa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Regurgitation, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.