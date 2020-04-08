Dr. Troiano accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mark Troiano, MD
Overview
Dr. Mark Troiano, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus, Christiana Hospital, Salem Medical Center and Union Hospital Of Cecil County.
Locations
Kootenai Heart Clinics Northwest700 W Ironwood Dr Ste 320, Coeur D Alene, ID 83814 Directions (208) 625-5250
Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants3105 Limestone Rd Ste 200, Wilmington, DE 19808 Directions (302) 623-1929
Christiana Care Cardiology Cons252 Chapman Rd Ste 150, Newark, DE 19702 Directions (302) 623-1929
Christiana Care Cardiology Consultants Diagnostic Centers- Middletown114 Sandhill Dr Ste 203, Middletown, DE 19709 Directions (302) 623-1929
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Christiana Hospital
- Salem Medical Center
- Union Hospital Of Cecil County
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive, great bedside manner, informative, caring, professional, warm, doesnt beat around the bush,
About Dr. Mark Troiano, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1962636696
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
