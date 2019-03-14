Overview of Dr. Mark Trombetta, MD

Dr. Mark Trombetta, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Trombetta works at Allegheny Health Network in Pittsburgh, PA with other offices in Steubenville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.