Super Profile

Dr. Mark Truty, MD

Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Mark Truty, MD is a Hepatopancreaticobiliary Specialist in Rochester, MN. They specialize in Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic - Rochester.

Dr. Truty works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Port Placements or Replacements and Laparotomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Cancer
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 512-1667

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Procedure Chevron Icon
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Bile Duct Tumor Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Adrenalectomy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Restrictive With Partial Gastrectomy or Jejunojejunostomy Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Open Gastric Restrictive Procedure Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Bypass Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Sympathectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Mark Truty, MD

    Specialties
    • Hepatopancreaticobiliary Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639141872
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Truty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Truty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Truty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Truty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Truty works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. View the full address on Dr. Truty’s profile.

    Dr. Truty has seen patients for Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open, Port Placements or Replacements and Laparotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Truty on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Truty. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Truty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Truty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Truty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

