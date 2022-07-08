Dr. Mark Tsai is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tsai
Dr. Mark Tsai is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Northridge, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Harvard School of Public Health and is affiliated with Northridge Hospital Medical Center.
Northridge Office18350 Roscoe Blvd, Northridge, CA 91325 Directions (818) 772-2798
- Northridge Hospital Medical Center
A very professional and experianced doctor.
About Dr. Mark Tsai
- Gastroenterology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
- 1962566950
- University Mo Columbia School Med
- Hurley Med Ctr-Mich St U
- Natl Taiwan U Hosp
- Harvard School of Public Health
- National Taiwan University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Tsai has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsai on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tsai speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
