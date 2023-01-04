Dr. Mark Tseng, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tseng is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tseng, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Tseng, MD
Dr. Mark Tseng, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from State University of NY|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med|TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Multicare Auburn Medical Center.
Dr. Tseng's Office Locations
Kirkland Office11415 Slater Ave NE Ste 104, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 777-9188
Auburn Office921 Harvey Rd NE Ste B, Auburn, WA 98002 Directions (253) 736-2818Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Multicare Auburn Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- ODS Health Plan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Shield of Washington
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Tseng is one of the best in my experience. Been going to him for nearly 8 years. His attention to detail is second to none. Any treatment I've gotten with him, he's incredibly thorough and even goes the extra mile. For instance, when I get my yearly 'Infini' treatments he layers it with 'MD Lase' at no additional charge. I'd gone to a couple other places before meeting him and they did NOT offer that. I was fortunate enough to be the first member of his beauty club where you pay one fee and get 12 units of your choice of treatments, which means you pay much less than you would if you paid for individual treatments. This allows me to maintain the incredible results I've gotten without breaking the bank. It's an INCREDIBLE deal. I was recently talking with his (awesome) aesthetician about how meticulous he is and she mentioned when scheduling surgeries they always book an extra hour so he has plenty of time to leave no stone unturned. He's very personable and his bedside manner is impeccable. I always leave his office feeling like a million bucks. In short, I don't believe you can go wrong with Dr. Tseng, and in my opinion he's at the top of his game. HIGHLY RECOMMENDED
About Dr. Mark Tseng, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- State University of NY|SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med|TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
