Dr. Mark Tuccio, DPM

Podiatry
3.0 (4)
Map Pin Small Jamestown, NY
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Mark Tuccio, DPM

Dr. Mark Tuccio, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Jamestown, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY and is affiliated with UPMC Chautauqua.

Dr. Tuccio works at Podiatry Associates of Jamestown in Jamestown, NY with other offices in Warren, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuccio's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Podiatry Associates of Jamestown
    844 FAIRMOUNT AVE, Jamestown, NY 14701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 483-2200
  2. 2
    Upmc Primary Care - Warren Family Health
    414 Market St, Warren, PA 16365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 499-8687
  3. 3
    Podiatry Associates of Jamestown
    73 Market St, Warren, PA 16365 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 726-3668
  4. 4
    Upmc Chautauqua At Wca
    207 Foote Ave, Jamestown, NY 14701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 483-2200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UPMC Chautauqua

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 02, 2020
    Dr. Tuccio is a wonderful podiatrist! Great about explaining condition and very happy with treatment. I've referred friends and family and they're pleased with results, too!
    D.Hofer — Sep 02, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Tuccio, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1821076399
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF MASSOTHERAPY
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Tuccio, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuccio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuccio has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuccio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuccio. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuccio.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuccio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuccio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

