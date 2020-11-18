Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM
Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.
Dr. Tuler works at
Dr. Tuler's Office Locations
-
1
Mark Tuler Dpm32 South St Ste 301, Waltham, MA 02453 Directions (781) 893-0161
Hospital Affiliations
- Newton - Wellesley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Accepted Insurance Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tuler?
Dr. Tuler is a friendly, compassionate and kind man who also happens to be a fine foot doctor! I am a diabetic and have numerous issues with my feet. When I leave Dr. Tuler's office I feel like I have a new pair of feet! He explained to me the conditions with my feet and skin that often give me pain or discomfort, and after regular 3 month visits I am able to stand on my feet with much less difficulty than before I started seeing him. He has NEVER pushed products on me as some have stated on here. Also, after years of leg cramping and pain, he is the first doctor to recommend that I get a leg screening. I did and am now seeing a vascular surgeon to address that issue. I don't go in for leaving reviews online often...but seeing some of the comments left by some people that painted a very unfair, untrue picture of this fine man and good doctor compelled me to speak up.
About Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tuler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tuler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tuler works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.