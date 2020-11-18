See All Podiatrists in Waltham, MA
Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM

Podiatry
3.8 (10)
Map Pin Small Waltham, MA
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM

Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Waltham, MA. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Newton - Wellesley Hospital.

Dr. Tuler works at Mark Tuler DPM in Waltham, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Tuler's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mark Tuler Dpm
    32 South St Ste 301, Waltham, MA 02453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (781) 893-0161

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newton - Wellesley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Nail Avulsion and Excision
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 18, 2020
    Dr. Tuler is a friendly, compassionate and kind man who also happens to be a fine foot doctor! I am a diabetic and have numerous issues with my feet. When I leave Dr. Tuler's office I feel like I have a new pair of feet! He explained to me the conditions with my feet and skin that often give me pain or discomfort, and after regular 3 month visits I am able to stand on my feet with much less difficulty than before I started seeing him. He has NEVER pushed products on me as some have stated on here. Also, after years of leg cramping and pain, he is the first doctor to recommend that I get a leg screening. I did and am now seeing a vascular surgeon to address that issue. I don't go in for leaving reviews online often...but seeing some of the comments left by some people that painted a very unfair, untrue picture of this fine man and good doctor compelled me to speak up.
    M. Sullivan — Nov 18, 2020
    About Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700822814
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Mark Tuler, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tuler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Tuler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Tuler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tuler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tuler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tuler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tuler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

