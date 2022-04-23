Dr. Mark Tullman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tullman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tullman, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Tullman, MD
Dr. Mark Tullman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Neurology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center South and Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tullman's Office Locations
- 1 3015 N Ballas Rd Fl 1, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-5000
Mercy Clinic Neurology - Patients First Drive901 Patients First Dr Ste 2000, Washington, MO 63090 Directions (636) 390-1776
Metropolitan Orthopedics Ltd.3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 105B, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Directions (314) 996-7960
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center South
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experiences with Dr. Tullman are always as good as an appointment could be. He is very professional, attentive and receptive. He is more than willing to take the time you need to answer any questions you have. I came in with a list of questions on an iPad for my first visit after my diagnosis. He was so compassionate and helpful. He still is. My first visit was in 2014 and I still see him in 2022. I couldn't imagine going to a different doctor.
About Dr. Mark Tullman, MD
- Neurology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tullman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tullman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tullman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tullman has seen patients for Multiple Sclerosis (MS), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tullman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Tullman speaks Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Tullman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tullman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tullman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tullman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.