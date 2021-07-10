Overview

Dr. Mark Tusa, MD is a Dermatologist in Chattanooga, TN. They graduated from Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga.



Dr. Tusa works at Chattanooga Skin And Cancer Clinic in Chattanooga, TN with other offices in Cleveland, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Excision of Skin Lesion, Dermatitis, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.