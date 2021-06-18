Dr. Mark Tyson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tyson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Tyson, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Tyson, MD
Dr. Mark Tyson, MD is an Urologic Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Tyson works at
Dr. Tyson's Office Locations
-
1
Phoenix - Surgery5777 E Mayo Blvd, Phoenix, AZ 85054 Directions (480) 933-6836Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Scottsdale - Cancer13400 E Shea Blvd, Scottsdale, AZ 85259 Directions (480) 933-6836
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Tyson?
My urology visit and cystoscopy were both top notch. Dr. Tyson is a good teacher; he explains disease processes and surgical intervention very well.
About Dr. Mark Tyson, MD
- Urologic Oncology
- English
- 1346568508
Education & Certifications
- Urology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tyson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Tyson using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Tyson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tyson works at
Dr. Tyson has seen patients for Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck, Bladder Cancer and Bladder Surgery, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tyson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tyson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tyson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tyson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tyson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.