Dr. Mark Ulbrecht, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Levittown, PA. They graduated from Temple Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and Capital Health Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ulbrecht works at Capital Health Primary Care in Levittown, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.