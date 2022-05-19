Dr. Mark Van Deusen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Deusen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Van Deusen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Van Deusen, MD
Dr. Mark Van Deusen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Alpharetta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from SUNY Upstate Med Univ and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Van Deusen works at
Dr. Van Deusen's Office Locations
-
1
North Atlanta ENT and Allergy3180 North Point Pkwy Ste 302, Alpharetta, GA 30005 Directions (678) 679-5070Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Atlanta ENT and Allergy4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 292-3045Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
3
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Windy Hill2550 Windy Hill Rd SE Ste 307, Marietta, GA 30067 Directions (770) 427-0368
-
4
Northwest ENT and Allergy Center - Atlanta2001 Peachtree Rd NE, Atlanta, GA 30309 Directions (770) 427-0368
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Deusen?
He is awesome and we feel fortunate we found him for both myself and my husband. He is very personable and knowledgeable . We would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Mark Van Deusen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1225271018
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt U & Med Ctr
- SUNY Upstate Med Univ
- Binghamton University
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Otorhinolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Deusen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Deusen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Deusen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Deusen works at
Dr. Van Deusen has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Deusen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Deusen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Deusen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Deusen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Deusen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.