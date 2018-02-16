Overview of Dr. Mark Van Houten, MD

Dr. Mark Van Houten, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Van Houten works at NEUROLOGICAL CONSULTANTS in Newport Beach, CA with other offices in Irvine, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.