Dr. Mark Van Poppel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Poppel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Van Poppel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Van Poppel, MD
Dr. Mark Van Poppel, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center.
Dr. Van Poppel works at
Dr. Van Poppel's Office Locations
-
1
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA225 Baldwin Ave, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 376-1605
-
2
Carolina Neurosurgery & Spine Associates PA937 Riverwalk Pkwy Ste 101, Rock Hill, SC 29730 Directions (803) 325-1618
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Poppel?
I was so impressed with the time Dr. Van Poppel spent explaining my MRI results and why surgery was not the best option. He allowed all the time needed for any questions, and I have great confidence in the plan he is pursuing regarding my case. With Dr. Van Poppel’s professionalism, his competence as a neurosurgeon, and his perfect manner with his patients, I would absolutely recommend him to others without hesitation.
About Dr. Mark Van Poppel, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1407062235
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF INDIANAPOLIS / UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Poppel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Poppel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Poppel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Poppel works at
Dr. Van Poppel has seen patients for Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy, Brain Surgery, Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion and Repair or Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Poppel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Poppel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Poppel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Poppel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Poppel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.