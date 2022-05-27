Overview of Dr. Mark Vance

Dr. Mark Vance is a General Surgery Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Kansas City Univ Of Medicine Bioscience College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Vance works at Surgical Associates PLC in Grand Blanc, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.