Dr. Mark Vandewalker, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Mark Vandewalker, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Jefferson City, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from St Louis U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Moberly Regional Medical Center and SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City.
Allergy & Asthma Consultants1233 Jefferson St, Jefferson City, MO 65109 Directions (573) 634-7000
- Moberly Regional Medical Center
- SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital- Jefferson City
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Pediatrics
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1386833358
- Fitzsimons Army Medical Center
- St Louis U, School of Medicine
- Washington University, St Louis
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
