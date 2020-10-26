Overview of Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD

Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Van Handel works at Martinez Office in Martinez, CA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Torticollis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

