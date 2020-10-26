Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Handel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD
Overview of Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD
Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Van Handel works at
Dr. Van Handel's Office Locations
Contra Costa Regional Medical Center2500 Alhambra Ave, Martinez, CA 94553 Directions (925) 370-5110
Hospital Affiliations
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a really great and personable neurologist. I have been to many, many neurologists and Dr. Van Handel is the only one I have ever liked. He is very knowledgeable and compassionate, something that is missing in too many doctors. I would highly recommend Dr. Van Handel. I go to him for migraines.
About Dr. Mark Van Handel, MD
- Neurology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1477678621
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / MADISON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Handel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Handel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Handel has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Torticollis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Handel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Handel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Handel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Handel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Handel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.