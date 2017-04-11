Dr. Mark Vaynkhadler is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Vaynkhadler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Mark Vaynkhadler
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Mark Vaynkhadler
Dr. Mark Vaynkhadler is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center and Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Vaynkhadler works at
Dr. Vaynkhadler's Office Locations
-
1
New Life OBGYN1502 E 14th St Ste 2, Brooklyn, NY 11230 Directions (347) 541-6241Monday9:00am - 7:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pmSunday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- POMCO Group
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Vaynkhadler?
Dr.Mark is a very good doctor . I had 3 kids and all by Dr.Mark . Very attentive and professional . Everyone in the office very nice.
About Dr. Mark Vaynkhadler
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, French, Polish, Russian and Spanish
- 1548452352
Education & Certifications
- St Luke's-Roosevelt Hospital Center
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vaynkhadler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Vaynkhadler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vaynkhadler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Vaynkhadler works at
Dr. Vaynkhadler has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Vaynkhadler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Vaynkhadler speaks French, Polish, Russian and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Vaynkhadler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vaynkhadler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vaynkhadler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vaynkhadler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.